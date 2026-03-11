Alleged victim speaks out in hidden camera case involving Houston doctor

The Brief A Houston doctor is accused of secretly recording his employees inside a bathroom at his own medical office. Local podiatrist Dr. Douglas Hansen has been charged with attempting invasive visual recording. One of the alleged victims is speaking out about the moment she discovered the hidden camera.



A Houston doctor is accused of placing a hidden camera inside the employee bathroom at his own medical office. One of the alleged victims is now speaking out about the moment she discovered the hidden camera.

Authorities have charged local podiatrist Dr. Douglas Hansen with attempting invasive visual recording. Hansen operates an independent private practice at the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Plaza.

According to investigators, the device was allegedly discovered by one of Hansen’s employees, who asked to remain anonymous.

The woman said she had worked for Hansen for about three years before the shocking discovery last month.

Employee describes finding camera: "Shocked"

What they're saying:

The employee said she was using the restroom at the office when she noticed something unusual under the sink.

At first, she said she saw that a plastic covering looked messed up. As she looked closer, she spotted what appeared to be a small black dot positioned toward the toilet.

"I was shocked at first, appalled and scared," she said. "I noticed the plastic covering was messed up, so I kept looking in that direction. Then I saw a little black dot just freestanding and facing me. I thought, ‘What’s that?’"

She said she stood up and approached the object.

"I pulled up my pants and went to look at it, and that’s when I realized it was a camera."

Reaction to arrest

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office arrested Dr. Hansen the same day the device was discovered on Feb. 20. The woman said it was shocking.

"I was honestly still shaking because he was arrested the same night as everything happened. I was still processing everything."

She said she felt shocked and deeply betrayed.

"Surprised, definitely very, very betrayed," she said. "I trusted this person."

Questions about how long the camera was there

The employee said one of her biggest concerns is how long the device may have been hidden in the restroom.

"That’s one of the biggest questions in my mind, how long has that been there?"

She said employees often brought their children to the office, and that realization has left her and others disturbed.

"It was us that used the restroom. It was our children that used the restroom," she said. "We brought them to the office thinking they were in a safe environment."

She says the discovery has led to troubling questions.

"Why would you encourage us to bring our kids to the office? Did you want to catch more than just us? Did you want to see our children too?" said the woman.

Employees leave job

The woman said she resigned from the job the same day she discovered the camera. She said other female employees who are also alleged victims also left the practice.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The case is currently under investigation by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

Hansen’s attorney released a statement saying: "At this time, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office has not produced any evidence substantiating the claims against Dr. Hansen. Based on the limited information available to us, there is no suggestion that inappropriate footage was taken of any person at Dr. Hansen’s office and no allegation that Dr. Hansen did or attempted to do anything to harm his patients."

Hansen’s next court appearance is scheduled for next month on April 9.

Seeking justice

For the employee who found the camera, she said she is seeking justice.

"I really just want justice," she said. "That’s all I want. I want some peace of mind. I haven’t had peace of mind since that day occurred."