Fort Bend ISD trustees vote to close seven elementary schools after lengthy meeting

The Brief Fort Bend ISD trustees voted to close seven elementary schools after a lengthy meeting that included hours of debate and public comment. The closures are part of the district’s Long-Range Boundary Planning process, which leaders say is meant to address declining enrollment and underused campuses. The board also approved attendance boundaries for the new Amy Coleman Middle School, scheduled to open for the 2026–27 school year.



Fort Bend ISD trustees voted Tuesday night to close seven elementary schools across the district after hours of debate, procedural votes, and emotional testimony from families worried about the future of their neighborhood campuses.

The decision came as part of the district’s Long-Range Boundary Planning process, which leaders say is meant to address declining enrollment, underused campuses, and long-term financial planning.

More than 50 people signed up to speak during public comment, as parents, teachers, and community members urged trustees to reconsider the proposal.

Despite those concerns, the board ultimately approved the closure of seven elementary schools.

What we know:

The schools approved for closure are:

Austin Parkway Elementary

Dulles Elementary

Fleming Elementary

Glover Elementary

Mission West Elementary

Ridgegate Elementary

Sugar Mill Elementary

District leaders say the changes are meant to align campus capacity with student enrollment, address declining enrollment trends, and make better use of district resources.

The board also approved attendance boundaries for the new Amy Coleman Middle School, which is scheduled to open for the 2026–27 school year.

District officials say they will begin working with affected campuses and families in the coming months to help manage the transition ahead of those changes.

What we don't know:

While trustees approved the closures, several details about how the changes will play out are still unclear.

It is not yet known what will happen to teachers and staff currently working at the schools slated to close, including whether they will be reassigned to other campuses or if staffing changes could occur.

It is also unclear how the district plans to use the school buildings once the campuses close. District leaders have not said whether the facilities could be repurposed for other educational programs, administrative use, or potentially sold.

District officials say additional information about transition plans, staffing, and next steps will be shared with families and employees in the coming weeks.

Debate and procedural votes

The meeting included several procedural votes as trustees debated whether certain schools should be considered individually rather than as part of larger motions.

Trustees first voted to pull Austin Parkway Elementary out of the Southeast/Central closure proposal so it could be considered separately. The board later voted to close that campus in its own vote.

Attempts to separate Dulles, Glover, and Ridgegate elementary schools from that same proposal failed, and trustees later approved the closure of those campuses as part of the larger motion.

During the Northwest/Central discussion, trustees removed several attendance boundary changes from the proposal, including adjustments involving Neill, Malala, Pecan Grove, Madden, Seguin, and Jordan elementary schools.

Trustees also separated Sugar Mill Elementary for an individual vote before ultimately approving its closure.

The board then approved the rest of the Northwest/Central closure proposal, which includes Arizona Fleming Elementary and Mission West Elementary.

Concerns raised

Several trustees raised concerns about how the changes could affect students and families.

Trustee Afshi Charania questioned what would happen to students connected to Madden Elementary, saying families could lose their neighborhood school pathway without knowing where students would eventually attend middle or high school.

Trustee Addie Heyliger argued that removing too many boundary changes could leave major enrollment imbalances in place. She pointed to schools like Neill Elementary, which she said could remain overcrowded while campuses like Holley Elementary remain under capacity.

Board President Kristin Tassin said the district is facing broader enrollment challenges. During the meeting, she referenced reporting from the Houston Chronicle that found Fort Bend ISD is among the districts in Texas experiencing some of the largest enrollment declines.

What they're saying:

Parents who spoke during the meeting said they were frustrated with how the process unfolded and worried about how the closures could affect their children.

"You had months to know what you were doing," said Maria Tremino, whose daughter attends Mission West Elementary. "That was the most frustrating part."

What's next

District leaders say they will begin working with affected campuses and families to support the transition ahead of the 2026–27 school year.

The board also approved attendance boundaries for the new Amy Coleman Middle School, which is scheduled to open during that same school year.

District officials say additional information about transition plans and timelines will be shared with families in the coming weeks.

More information about Fort Bend ISD’s long-range boundary planning process can be found on the district’s website.