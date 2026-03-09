Houston Heights shooting: 18-year-old accused in death of 61-year-old woman

The Brief Darius Dewayne Hall, 18, was arrested and charged with capital murder, evading arrest, and tampering with physical evidence. Hall is accused of killing a 61-year-old woman during a possible robbery. He led law enforcement officers on a chase before he barricaded himself inside an empty apartment on Southwest Freeway, police say.



The suspect accused of killing a woman during a shooting in the Heights then leading police on a chase has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department.

Harris County court records state Darius Dewayne Hall, 18, has been charged with capital murder, evading arrest, and tampering with physical evidence. His received $150,000 bond for both the evading and tampering charge. Hall had bond denied the capital murder charge.

Darius Dewayne Hall

Woman shot, killed on West 20th Street

The backstory:

Houston police were called around 11:45 p.m. on Friday about a shooting on West 20th Street near Lawrence Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 61-year-old woman shot on the sidewalk. She was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the woman had parked her vehicle and was walking to her friend's home. It's believed she was shot during a robbery. A vehicle connected to the woman was nowhere to be seen, officials reported. The owner was found, and they reported the vehicle missing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies tracked the vehicle down and a chase ensued, according to police. After a while, the chase came to an end and Hall allegedly barricaded himself inside an empty apartment on Southwest Freeway. Hall was eventually taken into custody.

Police confirmed that the shooting and the chase were connected. The suspect is now in custody.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Hall was placed on community supervision on Oct. 9, 2024 for previous charges, including evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His supervision was scheduled to last until Oct. 8, 2027.

He was sentenced to 10 years at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department that was probated for three years.