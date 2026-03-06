Galveston crime: Channel Yonko sentenced to life behind bars in connection to the death of her child

The Brief A Galveston County jury returned their verdict after a mother was charged in the death of her baby. Channel Yonko was sentenced to life behind bars Friday after being found guilty of capital murder in the death of 17-month-old Hannah Yonko. According to the arrest affidavit, Channel was accused of intentionally dropping her daughter from the balcony of a hotel in October 2024.



Channel Yonko was sentenced to life behind bars Friday after being found guilty of capital murder in the death of her daughter,17-month-old Hannah Yonko.

The backstory:

According to the arrest affidavit, Channel was accused of intentionally dropping her daughter from the balcony of a hotel in October 2024.

The affidavit stated that video showed the girl appearing to fall from the third floor to the ground below.

According to the affidavit, the girl also had three puncture wounds.

Hannah was rushed to the hospital by EMS after she was found on the pavement on 59th Street, just off of Seawall Boulevard.

She was taken to UTMB Galveston’s trauma center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.