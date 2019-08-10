Teen allegedly involved in deadly carjacking in Texas City surrenders during standoff
Police have found the person they believe to be responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex after a standoff involving the suspect in Texas City.
Family members of cold case victims rally together for justice
A Facebook group formed by families who share the anguish of loss and justice never served held their first rally this week.
Donald Neely, subject of controversial Galveston arrest, speaks out about his experience
The man who was arrested by Galveston Mounted Patrol officers in a controversial video is speaking out.
"This is going to look so bad": Galveston PD releases body camera video of controversial arrest
The Galveston Police Department released the body camera video of a controversial arrest in which a man was arrested by two police officers on horseback and escorted through several blocks tied to a rope.
Galveston County residents participate in active shooter training
Corporal Allen Bjerke was one of the first Texas City Police officers to arrive at Santa Fe High School on that fateful Friday.
Residents across Galveston working to clean up, reminded of Harvey
Residents across Galveston County have been dealing with flooded streets in the neighborhoods for the last several days.
Street flooding makes commute difficult for Galveston drivers
Galveston drivers had to navigate around floodwaters throughout the day Wednesday as heavy rain bands from Tropical Storm Imelda hit the island.
Tropical Depression Imelda floods streets in Galveston
Some streets in Galveston are impassable and all Island Transit services are suspended due to weather conditions from Tropical Depression Imelda.
First case of lung illness related to e-cigarettes confirmed in Galveston: GCHD
The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) on Wednesday confirmed a man has been hospitalized with a serious lung illness after using e-cigarette products.
Galveston woman hopes to reopen case into her mother's murder 30 years ago
For nearly 30 years, Amanda Ponder has been searching for answers into her mother’s murder.
How to safely celebrate Labor Day weekend in Galveston
Galveston Island is ready to welcome over 250,000 visitors for the long Labor Day weekend!
These are 5 of the worst hurricanes to have made landfall in the US
When combining the worst of the worst, there are a handful of storms that changed the history of the country. Here are the five of the most significant hurricanes to have made landfall in the U.S.
Galveston Bay Report Card: "C" grade plus extra credit for Harvey resiliency
For a major body of water it is a difficult burden to bear, that is, neighboring both 6 million people and the biggest petrochemical complex in the Western Hemisphere.
Woman recalls experience being kidnapped by man at Galveston Co. gas station
"It was very scary," she said.
Houston-Galveston Coast Guard rescues mariner early Saturday morning
Houston- Galveston Coast Guard rescued a mariner near the Bolivar ferry landing in Galveston, early Saturday morning.
Texas Rangers no longer investigating Galveston case
The Texas Rangers say they won't be investigating after a man was arrested with a rope in Galveston, sparking controversy.
‘They dehumanized my brother:' Family of man at center of controversial Galveston arrest speaks out
Attorneys and family members are demanding the release of body camera video after a homeless man was arrested and paraded through the streets of Galveston on a rope by two horseback police officers.
The photo went viral, Galveston police to change protocol for mounted arrests - What's Your Point?
This week’s panel: Ben Streusand, conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Jacquie Baly, UH Downtown Political Science Professor; Ben Ferguson, conservative radio host; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, discuss the images of two mounted Galveston police...
Build your palace: sand castle lessons on Galveston Island
Coming up on August 24, the annual AIA Sand Castle Competition is free and open to the public!
All aboard the "Polar Express" ride coming to Galveston
It’s Christmas on the Island!