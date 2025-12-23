'Significant amount of food' dumped ahead of Houston Super Feast

The Brief City Wide Club of America says a "significant amount of food" was thrown out ahead of the club's Christmas Eve Super Feast. The club says this jeopardizes their goal to feed over 30,000 people on Wednesday. Houston Health says its handlers threw out rice that didn't meet FDA standards. Volunteers are being asked to bring or cook food Wednesday morning ahead of the Super Feast.



A Houston organization is expressing concern after they say a large amount of their food was thrown out ahead of a large food giveaway on Christmas Eve.

Houston Christmas Super Feast: Food tossed out

What they're saying:

According to a statement from the City Wide Club of America, a "significant amount of food" was discarded on Tuesday night, one day before their Christmas Eve Super Feast.

The organization says side dishes like vegetables and rice dressing were "discarded in the dumpster" after an inspection by representatives of the Houston Health Department (HHD).

A Super Feast organizer claims three HHD representatives threw out the food since it wasn't cooling down fast enough, but the food was still being prepared at the time.

The organizer also says the HHD are "veterans" of the Super Feast and are typically invited, but he was not aware of this inspection.

City Wide says the inspection has jeopardized the goal of the event, which was to feed about 30,000 attendees on Christmas Eve.

"This decision has put our ability to serve every family at serious risk," said City Wide Club leadership. "At this moment, we are working urgently to determine whether we will be able to meet the needs of the tens of thousands of Houstonians who depend on this event every Christmas Eve."

Organizers say all volunteers left the kitchen after the food was thrown out.

The club says it's asking for the HHD to clarify why the food was thrown out, why City Wide Club leadership was not made aware, and whether the department followed correct protocols.

Houston Health statement

The other side:

In a statement, the Houston Health Department said the food inspection was scheduled in advance, and the food handlers found rice that "did not meet the FDA's required cooling standards." Because of that, they threw out 14 pans of cooked rice.

You can read the full statement below:

"The health and safety of the public remain our highest priority. During a scheduled food safety inspection conducted by the Houston Health Department to ensure safe preparation and storage of food for City-Wide Club of America’s annual Christmas Eve Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center on the afternoon of December 23, 2025, registered sanitarians identified cooked rice that did not meet the FDA's required cooling standards.

Though all other food items passed the inspection, fourteen pans of rice were found to be in non-compliance with the FDA Model Food Code. The FDA requires that rice be cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to under 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours, to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria which may lead to nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. As required by the food code and established public health guidelines, the registered sanitarians informed the food handlers that the rice could not be served and must be discarded. We appreciate the cooperation of the food handlers in disposing of the rice on-site.

We understand the frustration of having to throw out any food during this time. This action was required and taken to protect the public. The Houston Health Department is scheduled to be on-site on December 24 for a routine reheating inspection for the event. We will work closely with City-Wide Club of America to ensure that this event is as safe and successful as possible for those who rely on this annual meal."

Christmas Eve Super Feast

Big picture view:

According to WonderGo Houston, the Christmas Super Feast is set to run Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The City Wide Club holds annual Super Feasts for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. They are said to be the "nation's largest feeding and turkey distribution" as thousands of families attended to receive meals.

‘Houston, we need your help’

What you can do:

The City Wide Club is asking others to bring food donations to suffice for as much of the discarded food as possible. That includes things such as turkey, rice, vegetables, dry goods, and non-perishable foods.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, people can bring donations to Exhibit Hall D at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

City Wide is also looking for cooks to finish the food they have leftover. They're asking volunteers to register here in advance.

