Two separate bodies found in different Houston bayous: police report
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating reports of a body found in a bayou in downtown Houston.
According to police, they received a call about a possible body in Buffalo Bayou near North Crawford and Elysian Street.
Second body found in separate location
Authorities are also investigating ae second body found in a bayou on Monday morning.
According to the police, they received reports about a person laying down on the rocks by Brays Bayou near Old Spanish Trail and Carrolton Street.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.