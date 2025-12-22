Two separate bodies found in different Houston bayous: police report

Houston police are investigating reports of a body found in a bayou in downtown Houston.

According to police, they received a call about a possible body in Buffalo Bayou near North Crawford and Elysian Street.

Second body found in separate location

Authorities are also investigating ae second body found in a bayou on Monday morning.

According to the police, they received reports about a person laying down on the rocks by Brays Bayou near Old Spanish Trail and Carrolton Street.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.