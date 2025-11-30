Caller makes bomb threat at Kemah Walmart; other threats reported across Galveston County, chief says

The Brief A caller with a disguised voice allegedly claimed to have planted bombs in the Walmart on FM 518. The scene has since been cleared. The Kemah police chief reported other bomb threats that were called across Galveston County.



Authorities were called to a Walmart in Kemah after a caller allegedly claimed to have planted bombs in the store. The Kemah police chief says other threats in Galveston County are being investigated.

Galveston County: Kemah Walmart bomb threat

What we know:

A bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on FM 518 and Highway 146.

Kemah Police Chief Raymond Garvey tells FOX 26 that a call came in at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday from someone with a gadget to disguise their voice.

The caller allegedly stated that he planted three bombs inside the Walmart and threatened to detonate them in about 30 minutes if his $10,000 ransom wasn't met.

Kemah Police confirmed the Walmart was evacuated and a bomb detection K9 has been called. Authorities later shared that the Walmart had been deemed safe.

Big picture view:

Chief Garvey tells FOX 26 that other bomb threats have been reported within the last few days across Galveston County. He says his department will contact investigators over the other threats to see if they're connected.

What we don't know:

There is no information available about the caller of the Kemah bomb threat.

FOX 26 is waiting for confirmed information regarding other bomb threats in Galveston County.