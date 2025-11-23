Galveston family protests for more information on 77-year-old man's hit and run death

The Brief 77-year-old Fidel Estrada Lopez was struck by a silver/white vehicle last Wednesday, according to Galveston Police. The Estrada family says that the suspect who hit their grandfather was a young man in his late teens, who they say later turned himself in to Galveston Police. Friends, family and community members of Estrada gathered Sunday afternoon to protest for transparency from the Galveston Police Department.



On Sunday afternoon, family and friends of 77-year-old Fidel Estrada Lopez gathered in Galveston to protest for more information on the fatal accident to be released.

The protest occurred at the intersection of 53rd Street and Avenue R, the same place where Estrada was struck by a white/silver truck last Wednesday, according to Galveston Police.

Fatal accident details

What we know:

According to Galveston Police, Estrada was on his way to work at a local restaurant, when he was struck by a white/silver pick-up truck.

Estrada was transported by Galveston EMS to UTMB Galveston, where he later died from his injuries.

The family of Estrada told Fox 26 that his injuries were so severe, the man was unrecognizable.

Family demands justice at protest

What they're saying:

On Sunday afternoon, the family of Estrada chanted ‘Justicia para Fidel’ alongside 53rd street, hoping to gather the attention of the local police department.

At the protest, was Fidel's only son, Javier Estrada. Javier told Fox 26 that the past week has been tragic.

"No mato a un animal, mato a un ser humano," Javier said, which translates to: "He didn't kill an animal, he killed a human being."

Javier continued to say: "Quiero que se haga justicia, que no quede impune su su muerte de él. Porque ese muchacho, así como lo dejaron libre, puede causar más muertes ahora sí, a gente inocente que así como eso."

Which translates to: "I want justice to be done, I don’t want his death to go unpunished. Because that boy, just as they let him go free, could cause more deaths now, to innocent people like that."

Key questions remain unanswered

What we don't know:

Fox 26 reached out to the Galveston Police Department to confirm the identity of the suspect, as well as any possible charges they could be facing.