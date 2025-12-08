Expand / Collapse search

La Marque city council meeting heats up, Councilman Lowry speaks exclusively with FOX 26

By
Published  December 8, 2025 11:03pm CST
La Marque
FOX 26 Houston
It was a fiery city council meeting in La Marque on Monday night. FOX 26 reported how the city is facing some financial struggles and a current city council member is also coming under a lot of scrutiny. FOX 26 Reporter Angie Rodriguez explains.

The Brief

    • La Marque city council held a general meeting Monday afternoon.
    • During public comment, many residents spoke out against Councilman Lowry.
    • Councilman Lowry then spoke exclusively to FOX 26 after the meeting about the commentary.

LA MARQUE, Texas - On Monday afternoon, LaMarque City Council held a meeting to discuss several projects aimed at improving the city's infrastructure.

What Was Supposed to Happen::

On the agenda were several projects centered around fixing roads and preventing crashes in the community. One of those includes the Houston-Galveston area council safety action plan.

This plan hopes to combat the increased number of vehicular crashes in the area. The organization said they hope to come up with specific ways to prevent the issue by asking for public feedback and reconvening in another council meeting during the summer of 2026.

What Actually Happened:

As soon as the floor was opened for public comment, many residents spoke out against Councilman Joseph Lowry. 

"Eventually, when you keep calling people criminals, no one will believe you," Resident Hayley Winkleman said.

Some, like Devoneah Greenwood, say they have been personally affected by the councilman. "To this council, y'all got a serious problem." 

After the meeting adjourned around 10 p.m., FOX 26 spoke exclusively with the councilman to get his reaction to the accusations thrown at him during the meeting.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for January 12, 2026, at 6 p.m.

The Source: LaMarque City Council.

