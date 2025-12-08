The Brief La Marque city council held a general meeting Monday afternoon. During public comment, many residents spoke out against Councilman Lowry. Councilman Lowry then spoke exclusively to FOX 26 after the meeting about the commentary.



On Monday afternoon, LaMarque City Council held a meeting to discuss several projects aimed at improving the city's infrastructure.

What Was Supposed to Happen::

On the agenda were several projects centered around fixing roads and preventing crashes in the community. One of those includes the Houston-Galveston area council safety action plan.

This plan hopes to combat the increased number of vehicular crashes in the area. The organization said they hope to come up with specific ways to prevent the issue by asking for public feedback and reconvening in another council meeting during the summer of 2026.

What Actually Happened:

As soon as the floor was opened for public comment, many residents spoke out against Councilman Joseph Lowry.

"Eventually, when you keep calling people criminals, no one will believe you," Resident Hayley Winkleman said.

Some, like Devoneah Greenwood, say they have been personally affected by the councilman. "To this council, y'all got a serious problem."

After the meeting adjourned around 10 p.m., FOX 26 spoke exclusively with the councilman to get his reaction to the accusations thrown at him during the meeting.



The next city council meeting is scheduled for January 12, 2026, at 6 p.m.