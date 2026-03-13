Houston County Commissioners Court agenda creating talk of a union for county employees

The Brief Harris County commissioners will consider a proposed worker consultation policy next week that would involve the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), sparking debate over whether it empowers employees or opens the door to unionization. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey strongly opposes the proposal, saying Harris County has already supported employees with significant pay raises in recent years and arguing a union would be an unnecessary distraction. Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis’ office says the policy would not create a union, but instead provide workers with a formal channel to raise concerns about wages, working conditions, healthcare, and other workplace issues.



Does item 282 on next week's agenda bring a worker consultation policy to Harris County workers or is it a coordinated push for unionization? It depends on who you ask.

The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees is the largest trade union for public sector employees in the country.

Harris County leaders divided over proposed worker consultation policy

What they're saying:

"We don't need a union in Harris County," said Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey.

Ramsey describes a union here as a solution looking for a problem.

"We do not have a problem with taking care of our employees in Harris County," Ramsey said. "The pay raises we've given just in the last two years is extraordinary and I'm proud to have done it."

Staff members of Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis called the item a vote for a worker consultation policy where the huge union would be involved.

Precinct 1 says the policy would help employees with grievances and would not establish a union. Still, Ramsey is skeptical.

"We have many issues to focus on in Harris County, we don't need the distraction of trying to set up a union," the Commissioner said.

The other side:

Ellis's office sent FOX 26 this prepared statement:

"Working families are struggling to afford basic necessities, especially in the face of federal cuts and the State of Texas’ attacks on our communities. The proposed worker consultation policy brings Harris County workers to the table with county leadership, giving them a voice to advocate for good jobs, wages, working conditions, healthcare, and other needs so they can enjoy a life of dignity. I am proud that my office has championed this proposal, and look forward to furthering the dialogue about how we can uplift Harris County workers."