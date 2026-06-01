Galveston County gambling operation raids at La Marque area game rooms

The Brief The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed 21 search warrants as part of an illegal game room operation. Seven search warrants were executed at game room locations in the La Marque area. Twelve search warrants were executed at financial institutions as part of the financial component of the investigation.



The Galveston County Sheriff's Office took part in a raid of various businesses believed to be associated with illegal gambling.

According to authorities, they executed 21 search warrants on Monday as a way to dismantle illegal gambling operations in La Marque. Officials were investigating alleged money laundering and organized criminal activity.

Locations investigated by Galveston County task force

What we know:

The operations heavily targeted the La Marque area, with seven specific game room locations listed by authorities:

Gold Chest – 5307 IH-45, La Marque, Texas

Pig Pen – 5309 IH-45, La Marque, Texas

TJ’s – 4320 IH-45, La Marque, Texas

Rusty’s – 228 Lake Road, La Marque, Texas

Purple Building – 1002 Main Street, La Marque, Texas

Double Diamond – 116 State Highway 3, La Marque, Texas

24/7 – 22430 W. Highway 6, Alvin, Texas

The investigation reached into Sugar Land as well, where detectives hit a warehouse used for storing illegal gambling machines and a residence associated with the owner of the Gold Chest game room.

Twelve search warrants were executed at financial institutions as part of the financial component of the investigation.

What we don't know:

At this time, details regarding specific arrests, formal criminal charges, or the exact amount of evidence and cash seized during the raids have not been released.

Illegal game room investigation

The Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force was assisted by Harris County Sheriff's Office, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Galveston Police Department, League City Police Department, and Galveston County District Attorney's Office in the investigation.