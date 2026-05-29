The Brief Aaron McFarland has been arrested for the death of Abriana Hall. Hall was reportedly found stabbed inside an apartment early Friday morning. McFarland was detained after he allegedly used a ladder to leave the apartment.



A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in north Harris County early Friday morning.

Spring, TX: Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 31-year-old Aaron McFarland has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of 27-year-old Abriana Hall.

Precinct 4 authorities first reported this incident shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Constable deputies were called to Northcrest Drive, near SH-99 and Spring Stuebner Road, and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman, now identified as Hall, was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, deputies at the scene saw McFarland using a ladder to climb down from the apartment unit where Hall was found.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.