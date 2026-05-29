Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Spring
SPRING, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in north Harris County early Friday morning.
Spring, TX: Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 31-year-old Aaron McFarland has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of 27-year-old Abriana Hall.
Precinct 4 authorities first reported this incident shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Constable deputies were called to Northcrest Drive, near SH-99 and Spring Stuebner Road, and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman, now identified as Hall, was pronounced deceased at a hospital.
According to Sheriff Gonzalez, deputies at the scene saw McFarland using a ladder to climb down from the apartment unit where Hall was found.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.