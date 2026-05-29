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Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Spring

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Published  May 29, 2026 9:04 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Aaron McFarland has been arrested for the death of Abriana Hall.
    • Hall was reportedly found stabbed inside an apartment early Friday morning.
    • McFarland was detained after he allegedly used a ladder to leave the apartment.

SPRING, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in north Harris County early Friday morning.

Spring, TX: Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 31-year-old Aaron McFarland has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of 27-year-old Abriana Hall.

Precinct 4 authorities first reported this incident shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Friday. 

Constable deputies were called to Northcrest Drive, near SH-99 and Spring Stuebner Road, and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman, now identified as Hall, was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, deputies at the scene saw McFarland using a ladder to climb down from the apartment unit where Hall was found.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyHarris CountySpring