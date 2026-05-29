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11-car train derailment near Hempstead at Washington Avenue

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Published  May 29, 2026 1:09 PM CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Union Pacific reports 11 train cars derailed at Hempsted Road and Washington Avenue on Friday.
    • The rail cars were carrying finished vehicles.
    • No injuries have been reported.

HOUSTON - Houston Transtar is reporting a road closure north of I-10 near Memorial Park after a multi-car trained derailment on Friday morning.

Train derailment near Memorial Park

Union Pacific states 11 rail cars were carrying finished vehicles on a CPKC train at Hempstead Road and Washington Avenue when it derailed.

SkyFOX flew over the decene and several cars could be seen leaning off the overpass.

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No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are suggested to use alternate routes.

Crews are at the scene to begin removing the cars, says Union Pacific.

The Source: Houston Transtar and Union Pacific

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