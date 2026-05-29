11-car train derailment near Hempstead at Washington Avenue

The Brief Union Pacific reports 11 train cars derailed at Hempsted Road and Washington Avenue on Friday. The rail cars were carrying finished vehicles. No injuries have been reported.



Houston Transtar is reporting a road closure north of I-10 near Memorial Park after a multi-car trained derailment on Friday morning.

Train derailment near Memorial Park

Union Pacific states 11 rail cars were carrying finished vehicles on a CPKC train at Hempstead Road and Washington Avenue when it derailed.

SkyFOX flew over the decene and several cars could be seen leaning off the overpass.

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No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are suggested to use alternate routes.

Crews are at the scene to begin removing the cars, says Union Pacific.