11-car train derailment near Hempstead at Washington Avenue
HOUSTON - Houston Transtar is reporting a road closure north of I-10 near Memorial Park after a multi-car trained derailment on Friday morning.
Train derailment near Memorial Park
Union Pacific states 11 rail cars were carrying finished vehicles on a CPKC train at Hempstead Road and Washington Avenue when it derailed.
SkyFOX flew over the decene and several cars could be seen leaning off the overpass.
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No injuries have been reported.
Drivers are suggested to use alternate routes.
Crews are at the scene to begin removing the cars, says Union Pacific.
The Source: Houston Transtar and Union Pacific