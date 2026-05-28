Rapper shot in Houston restaurant has 'irreversible paralysis;' another rapper facing new charge

The Brief Rapper AllStar JR is accused of shooting and paralyzing fellow rapper NBA Ben10 at Confessions in April. JR was taken into federal custody for a different charge tied to the same shooting. Ben10's medical team allegedly stated that he lost sensation in his lower body.



A Michigan rapper is now charged in Harris County for allegedly paralyzing another rapper during a shooting at an Upper Kirby restaurant last month.

Houston Confessions shooting: ‘NBA Ben 10’ paralyzed

What we know:

Harris County court records say 36-year-old Jeremy Christopher Ford, also known as "AllStar JR," has now been charged with Aggravated Assault-Traumatic Brain or Spine Injury.

Ford was arrested in Michigan in late April after he was federally charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Featured article

According to Harris County records, Ben Anthony Fields, also known as "NBA Ben10," was found shot at the Confessions restaurant on April 8.

The rapper's medical team reportedly told Houston Police that he suffered a spine injury from the shooting "that has left him without sensation from the waist down." It's believed that Fields has "irreversible paralysis" in his lower body.

The backstory:

The charge is tied to a shooting that happened on April 8 inside Confessions on Kirby Drive near the Southwest Freeway.

Authorities at the scene said the shooting suspect had a confrontation with a couple of people who were allegedly trying to rob him of his chains. Police say several other people joined the fight, and the shooter was being beaten up badly by the group.

The suspect then fired a pistol randomly into the crowd. Police reported two men were in critical condition.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Other than Ford and Fields, no one involved has been identified by officials.