Drivers seek answers after contaminated fuel at Spring Branch gas station

The Brief Multiple drivers are looking for answers after they say they filled up with contaminated fuel at the Circle K along Long Point Road. FOX 26 spoke to an employee at the Circle K for an update. Attorney Cris Tritico says drivers who were impacted should k



Multiple drivers say they are still looking for answers after filling up with contaminated fuel at the same gas station in Spring Branch that they say damaged their vehicles.

FOX 26 first reported on the story last week after drivers reached out.

Two weeks, no answer

What they're saying:

It has been nearly two weeks since several drivers say they filled up at the Circle K along Long Point Road on May 16, only to discover the fuel was contaminated.

They're dealing with major car trouble and expensive repairs. They say they're frustrated by the lack of answers from the gas station.

James Gill said he filled up his truck at Circle K and was told by a mechanic that water was found in the fuel.

"They pulled out the gas and said there was water in it. The bill could be more than $500. I just hope someone pays for the damage. When it first happened, I thought it was a big company. It shouldn't be this difficult, but then I can't get ahold of anybody," Gill said.

Jack Tillett said he spent about $12 on gas at the station and made it only about a mile down the road before his vehicle stopped running.

"My motor needs to be replaced. The bill is about $5,000. What kind of business doesn't return your calls? I can't work. I can't drive for Uber. I'm done," Tillett said.

Circle K update

The other side:

When FOX 26 visited the Circle K last week, a store clerk said water was in the gas and that four to six customers were affected. The clerk said the issue had been resolved and that the company was working on possible reimbursements for affected customers.

FOX 26 later returned to the store for an update. The clerk said they are working with the insurance company about the claims. The gas station is independently owned and operated.

Legal advice

What you can do:

FOX 26 also spoke with attorney Chris Tritico about what drivers should do if they suspect contaminated fuel damaged their vehicles.

Tritico said drivers should have their vehicles inspected by a mechanic and obtain documentation showing the damage was caused by contaminated fuel. He said that information can help determine who may be responsible for repair costs and can also be useful if a driver chooses to file an insurance claim while pursuing reimbursement.

What's next:

FOX 26 reached out to Circle K's corporate office about this situation and are still waiting to hear back.