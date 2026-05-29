Former Hedwig Village employee sentenced for hiding camera in restaurant bathroom

The Brief Bayron Elias Pu will serve less than a year of jail time for invasive visual recording. The court granted Pu 150 days of credit, shortening his one-year sentence. Pu was arrested for hiding a camera in a public bathroom at Lupe Tortilla.



A former employee at a Hedwig Village restaurant will be serving over 210 days of jail time for hiding a camera inside a bathroom at the business.

Hedwig Village: Sentencing for hidden restaurant camera

What we know:

Harris County Court records confirm Bayron Elias Pu has been sentenced on the charge of invasive visual recording. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday.

It was decided that Pu would be sentenced to one year in the State Jail Division starting on Friday, but the court granted him credit for 150 days, leaving 215 days left to serve.

Bayson Elias Pu

The backstory:

Pu was arrested for the invasive recording charge last New Year's Eve.

According to court documents, Pu was an employee at the Lupe Tortilla located along the Katy Freeway and placed the camera in a public restroom at the restaurant.

The camera reportedly captured footage of a young girl and a woman using the restroom.

The restaurant confirmed in a statement to FOX 26 that a recording device was found on Dec. 30 by another employee.

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