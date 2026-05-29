The Brief Two-year-old Kylie Overfield, who gained national attention after undergoing a rare pediatric double-lung transplant at Texas Children’s Hospital, has died following a lifelong battle with a congenital lung condition. Her mother, Ashley Overfield, confirmed that Kylie experienced organ rejection and subsequently contracted adenovirus, a combination that ultimately caused her transplanted lungs to fail. Despite her passing, Kylie’s family shared that her legacy will live on through organ donation, as her journey will benefit two other infants.



Kylie Overfield, the 2-year-old girl whose resilient medical journey and double-lung transplant at Texas Children’s Hospital inspired people nationwide in 2024, has died following a lifelong battle with a chronic lung disorder, her family announced.

The toddler passed away after experiencing organ rejection and subsequently contracting adenovirus, which caused her transplanted lungs to fail, according to her mother, Ashley Overfield.

2-year-old Kylie Overfield has died after a lifelong battle with a lung disorder. (family photo)

Kylie's legacy

The backstory:

Born with a life-threatening, congenital lung condition, Kylie spent her entire life under intensive, specialized medical care. Her case drew national attention when surgeons at Texas Children’s Hospital successfully performed a rare pediatric double-lung transplant in an effort to save her life. The surgery was successful in June 2024.

The transplant made Kylie a symbol of resilience and brought widespread focus to the critical shortage and vital importance of pediatric organ donation. Her family confirmed that Kylie's journey with organ donation will continue to impact others.

2-year-old Kylie Overfield has died after a lifelong battle with a lung disorder.

"Kylie was the strongest person I ever encountered," Ashley Overfield said in a statement. "In her two years, she went through more than most do in a lifetime, but she always had a smile on her face and was so happy. She brought so much joy to our lives and now her legacy will live on with two other babies. She is not just our hero, but a hero to so many others. And we are so proud of her. She may have lost the battle, but she won the war."

Funeral and memorial arrangements have not yet been announced. More information can be found on Kylie's Facebook page.

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