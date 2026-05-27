Pearland Police address talks of unauthorized 'takeover'

The Brief Pearland Police say they're aware of a "town takeover" that is reportedly happening this weekend. Officials say they will address law violations and make arrests when necessary. "Teen Takeovers" have been growing nationwide through social media, prompting businesses to add extra security measures.



Pearland Police are issuing a warning about an alleged "takeover" set to happen this weekend.

Pearland ‘takeover’: Police response

What they're saying:

The police department posted on social media Wednesday that it is aware of a "town takeover" reportedly happening in the city.

In a response to a Facebook comment, the department says the takeover is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Pearland Town Center.

Police say the event is not authorized, then continue to say "any violations of the law will be addressed, and arrests [will be] made when necessary."

The department is also asking families to "be proactive and involved with your youth."

‘Takeover trend’

Big picture view:

A "Teen Takeover" trend has been growing nationwide through social media, prompting businesses to add extra security measures.

Across the country, the gatherings typically involve large groups of teenagers gathering at malls and other businesses. In some cases, the crowds have led to chaos, property damage, fights, arrests, injuries, and major disruptions for businesses and guests.

Local perspective:

One recent incident happened at Bear Creek Roller Rink in northwest Harris County.

Employees say a takeover at the rink on April 18 ended with a girl being maced and police being called.

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Businesses in the Houston area recently announced new security measures after hearing about "unauthorized gatherings."

Willowbrook Mall has a "youth curfew" in place every Saturday starting at 2 p.m. According to the mall's website, visitors under 18 years old will have to be with someone 21 or older during the curfew.

Memorial City Mall and Main Event Tomball tightened their policies and brought in extra security for certain weekends after hearing of events planned at their establishments.