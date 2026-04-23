10-year-old boy charged with murder of 13-year-old Houston girl

The Brief A 10-year-old boy was charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Riley Dearmas. Dearmas was stabbed to death at a northwest Houston apartment complex in February. The boy has not been identified due to his age.



A 10-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old Houston girl.

What we know:

Houston police say the unidentified boy was charged with murder on March 31 for the deadly stabbing of Riley Dearmas.

He was arrested in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The boy was not identified due to his age.

Girl killed in Houston stabbing

The backstory:

The deadly stabbing occurred around 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at an apartment complex on Grow Lane and Dow Road, just south of US 290 in northwest Houston.

According to police, there was a large fight between two groups outside an apartment.

Authorities arrived to find Dearmas had been stabbed at least one time. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The 10-year-old was initially detained at the scene, but he was later released. Police say he was charged upon further investigation.