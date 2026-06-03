The Brief Houston will host five group-stage matches, one Round of 32 game and one Round of 16 matchup. The games will be played at Houston Stadium, also known as NRG Stadium. We have the complete schedule below.



Houston will host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That includes five group-stage matches, one Round of 32 game and one Round of 16 matchup.

Houston World Cup match schedule

Houston’s full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Noon: Germany vs Curaçao

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: Noon: Portugal vs DR Congo

Group Stage: Saturday, June 20: Noon: Netherlands vs Sweden

Group Stage: Tuesday, June 23: Noon: Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Group Stage: Friday, June 26: 7 p.m.: Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Round of 32: Monday, June 29: Noon: Teams TBD

Round of 16: Saturday, July 4: Noon: Teams TBD

Where are the matches played in Houston?

The matches in Houston will be played at Houston Stadium, also known as NRG Stadium.

FIFA policies keep stadiums from using non-sponsor corporate names, so signage was taken down ahead of the matches.

What's next:

After the tournament, the stadium will have another name change. NRG Energy, Inc. announced in April that NRG Stadium and nearby facilities at NRG Park will be renamed to Reliant Stadium and Reliant Park in August 2026. The stadium first opened as Reliant in 2002, then was renamed to NRG in 2014 after NRG bought Reliant.