Flock cameras: 3 Harris County deputies have access suspended, Deer Park officer disciplined

The Brief Numerous law enforcement agencies are conducting audits in regard to the ongoing discussions about the use of Flock cameras. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Deer Park Police Department, some employees were found to be in violation.



Numerous law enforcement agencies are conducting audits in regard to the ongoing discussions about the use of Flock cameras.

Flock camera audit: 3 Harris County deputies have access suspended, Deer Park officer disciplined

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Deer Park Police Department, some employees were found to be in violation.

What we know:

In Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release on Friday that the department manages 20 Flock Safety license plate reader networks with a combined total of 480 cameras.

Gonzalez said earlier this week Flock announced new privacy, accountability, security, and transparency safeguards that the department is putting into use including an auditing tool that flags potential misuse. In addition to implementing the new auditing tool, the Sheriff’s Office will also now require deputies to provide a descriptive case code for all license plate searches.

Only authorized law enforcement personnel with approved access can view or search HCSO Flock camera data. All access is logged to promote accountability and responsible use. HCSO policy states that license plate reader data may only be accessed for legitimate law enforcement purposes.

Gonzalez said on Friday that three deputies access were suspended and have launched administrative reviews of their activities. The department said any policy violations revealed during the reviews could result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination. Any evidence of potential criminal wrongdoing will be provided to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are appropriate.

What they're saying:

"Since 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has used Flock technology to protect our community, " said Gonzalez in a news release. "The license plate readers have thwarted kidnapping attempts, led to the quick apprehension of armed robbery crews, and helped recover countless stolen vehicles," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "But as with any powerful new public safety tool, this technology is subject to abuse. We are committed to showing our community that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office can be trusted to use this technology appropriately, and that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards. Any deputy who abuses the public trust will be held fully accountable, both professionally and criminally."

A Flock surveillance camera in Houston, Texas, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Flock counts more than 6,000 customers that are using its license plate readers, camera-equipped drones, gunshot detection devices and software, with customers in every st Expand

Deer Park Flock camera misuse

Over in Deer Park, authorities said an internal audit identified a policy violation involving an officer’s misuse of the department’s Flock surveillance camera system. Officials said the officer's actions violated the department's standards for the authorized and appropriate use of law enforcement technology.

Deer Park authorities said upon learning of the violation, the matter was promptly investigated, and substantial disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with department policy.

What they're saying:

"Maintaining the community's trust is fundamental to our mission. Residents of Deer Park and city leaders expect that technology will be used lawfully, ethically, and only for legitimate public safety purposes," the Deer Park Police Department said in a release. "This agency is committed to accountability, and reinforcing safeguards to help prevent similar incidents in the future. This includes reviewing policies, reinforcing training, and ensuring continued oversight of all authorized system users. We recognize that public confidence is earned through our actions. The Deer Park Police Department remains committed to protecting both public safety and the privacy rights of the community we serve."