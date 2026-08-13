Galveston beachgoers warned about 'sea lice': What are they?

The Brief "Sea lice" refers to the rash caused by jellyfish larvae and is also known as sunbather's eruption. The itchy, red rash caused by the stings can become noticeable from between minutes to hours after you've left the ocean. Symptoms also include headache, chills, fever, nausea, and abdominal cramps. The larvae can get caught between your bathing suit and skin when you're in the ocean.



A "new" Galveston beach fear has been unlocked: sea lice! Though the creatures have been around forever, a beachgoer recently shared her experience getting a case of them during a visit last year. But, what are they?

If you step into the ocean and end up coming out with an itchy, red rash, you probably have sea lice.

The conversations around sea lice piqued when a Facebook user posted in the Completely Galveston group about getting sea lice when visiting last year.

What are "sea lice"?

Sea lice, in this case, is a rash caused by jellyfish larvae, according to a WebMD article medically reviewed by Stephanie S Gardner, MD. The rash is also known as seabather's eruption.

The jellyfish larvae are transparent and so tiny, they're hard to see. When you're in the ocean, they can get trapped between your bathing suit and skin. Once you leave the water, the larvae are still there. When your bathing suit rubs against your skin, the larvae become irritated and sting you, injecting you with toxin.

Which beaches have "sea lice"?

According to WebMD, "the problem is common between May and August along the southeast coast of the United States, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean."

Dr. Meghan Galili, an internal medicine physician, tells the Cleveland Clinic that sea lice drift with the currents, making them unpredictable. She also says that beaches that have sea lice one year might not have them the next.

Seabather's eruption symptoms

The rash caused by the stings can become noticeable from between minutes to hours after you've left the ocean.

Symptoms also include headache, chills, fever, nausea, and abdominal cramps.

What you can do:

If you've found yourself with a rash, it is suggested you remove your swimsuit and rinse your body. Wash the swimsuit in hot water and put it in the dryer to make sure the larvae are gone. The rash can be treated at home easily with hydrocortisone cream, calamine lotion or anti-inflammatory medicines.