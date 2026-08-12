Don Toliver Houston concert: Man caught with gun at security checkpoint, concert ends earlier than expected

The Brief The sold-out Don Toliver concert at Houston's Toyota Center was canceled a little earlier than expected following a security incident on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, Joshua Biosah is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a public place namely inside the Toyota Center, and the handgun was not carried in a holster. LiveNation officials said the decision to end the show early was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of fans, the artist, and event staff.



The sold-out Don Toliver concert at Houston's Toyota Center ended a little earlier than expected following a security incident on Tuesday evening.

Don Toliver concert: Houston concert ends early following security incident

What we know:

According to court documents, Joshua Biosah is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a public place, namely inside the Toyota Center, and the handgun was not carried in a holster.

Houston police said Biosah was going through a metal detector, which picked up that he had a gun on him.

FOX 26 has learned the show concluded approximately 10 minutes early after Toliver performed a nearly full set for his hometown crowd.

We're told the decision to end the show early was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of fans, the artist, and event staff.

Bond for Biosah was set at $100, which according to court records, has been posted.

What's next:

We're told the Nitrous World Tour will continue as planned in Dallas on Thursday at American Airlines Arena.