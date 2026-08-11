The Brief A Lotto Texas ticket won the $26.75 million jackpot in Monday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 15, 16, 25, 28, 38 and 53. The ticket was sold in Angleton.



Texas has a new jackpot winner! Someone won $26.75 million in Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Angleton at Murphy USA 5695 at 1803 N Velasco.

The quick-pick ticket matched all six of the winning numbers: 15,16, 25, 28, 38 and 53.

What's next:

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

About Lotto Texas

Lotto Texas drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

Tickets are $1. Players select six numbers from 1 to 54.

For $1 more, you can add on the Extra! feature for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.