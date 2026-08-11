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Lotto Texas $26.75M jackpot winner: Winning numbers, where ticket was sold

By
Lottery
Published August 11, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • A Lotto Texas ticket won the $26.75 million jackpot in Monday night's drawing.
    • The winning numbers were 15, 16, 25, 28, 38 and 53.
    • The ticket was sold in Angleton.

ANGLETON, Texas - Texas has a new jackpot winner! Someone won $26.75 million in Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Angleton at Murphy USA 5695 at 1803 N Velasco.

The quick-pick ticket matched all six of the winning numbers: 15,16, 25, 28, 38 and 53.

What's next:

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

About Lotto Texas

Lotto Texas drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

Tickets are $1. Players select six numbers from 1 to 54.

For $1 more, you can add on the Extra! feature for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery.

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