Cruz says Democrats want to cancel Christmas, Thanksgiving

The Brief Ted Cruz rehashed the classic Republican talking point that Democrats want to cancel Christmas and Thanksgiving during a Fox News interview. Cruz made the comments while talking to Jesse Watters about the recent success of more progressive Democrats like Zohran Mamdani in New York and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Cruz said establishment Democrats were afraid of the progressive wing of the party because it brought in money and excitement.



Ted Cruz is reviving an old Republican Party talking point by accusing Democrats of trying to cancel Christmas and Thanksgiving in an interview with Fox News.

Cruz made the claims while talking to Jesse Waters about the increased push from the more progressive side of the Democratic Party with the recent victory of U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and the influence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Watters asked Cruz if the energy from progressives is why they want to cancel Thanksgiving.

What they're saying:

"They're crazy enough, yes. They want to cancel Thanksgiving. They want to cancel Christmas," Cruz said.

Cruz went on to call Mamdani and El-Sayed, who are both Muslim, Islamists.

"They want Sharia Law, they hate Jews, they hate Christians, they hate capitalism and they hate America," he said.

Cruz called the rise of progressive Democrats a "communist takeover" of the party.

"Saying those words, that sounds extreme, but that is how they describe themselves," Cruz said.

Cruz went on to say that more establishment Democrats were afraid to challenge the progressive wing of the party.

"The rest of the Democrats are terrified of these guys, because this is where the energy is, this is where the money is, this is where the young people are, and eventually the Democrats are going to be back in power," Cruz said. "It is not good for America if actual communists are in charge."