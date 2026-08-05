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Large alligator with ‘old bullet hole’ found lounging in Texas pool

By
FOX Local
Pets and Animals
Published August 5, 2026 1:55 PM CDT
Published August 5, 2026 1:55 PM CDT
FILE -- Are alligator attacks common?
FILE -- Are alligator attacks common?

FILE -- Are alligator attacks common?

Chelsea Edwards talks with Chris Deiter at Crocodile Encounter about alligator attacks and how common they are.

The Brief

    • A large alligator was found chilling in the backyard pool of a South Texas home.
    • "Gator Jake" Reinbolt said the massive reptile measured 10 feet long but was missing about 6 inches of his tail.
    • Reinbolt said the gator also had "an old bullet hole on his face."

LOS FRESNOS, Texas - A large alligator who had clearly been through it was recently found lounging in the backyard pool of a South Texas home.

"Gator Jake" Reinbolt, of the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center, said he was called to the home in Los Fresnos on July 28 about a 6- to 8-foot alligator. 

Photos showed the massive reptile enjoying the pool before Reinbolt and his colleague were able to trap him.

Image 1 of 6

An alligator is seen floating in the pool of a home in Los Fresnos, Texas, on July 28, 2026. (Jacob Reinbolt)

From: FOX Local

The alligator turned out to be an even 10 feet long, Reinbolt said. That is much bigger than what the caller originally reported, but a bit shorter than the 11.2-foot average length of a male American alligator.

"He would have been slightly longer but he was missing the last 4 to 6 inches of his tail," Reinbolt said. "He also had an old bite mark on his tail and an old bullet hole on his face which is why I imagine that it was competition and human interference that encouraged him to try and find a new home."

According to Reinbolt, his team worked with Texas Game Wardens to relocate the giant reptile to the wild.

The Source: Information in this story came from Jacob Reinbolt.

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