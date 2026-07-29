Dog dumped off McKay Bridge over Lake Houston lucky to be alive

The Brief BARC animal control officers safely trapped the frightened dog, now named McKayla, after Huffman firefighters spent two days trying to rescue her from the isolated concrete island. Rescuers said McKayla had a collar embedded in her neck and raw paws, while at least nine cats have also been rescued from the area, suggesting multiple animals were abandoned there. Animal rescuers want authorities to investigate who is dumping pets beneath the bridge, warning that animal cruelty can escalate if the person responsible is not identified.



A dog rescued from a remote concrete island beneath the McKay Bridge in Huffman is recovering after weeks of being stranded, while animal rescuers say at least nine abandoned cats have also been saved and are urging law enforcement to investigate who is dumping pets in the area.

Dog rescued from beneath McKay Bridge in Huffman

What we know:

Several cats apparently abandoned on the bridge's concrete island have also been rescued while a few others remain there. In an only on Fox report last week, we told you how someone was snatching people's pets and then dumping them over the bridge or taking them to a remote area by boat.

"It doesn't seem like a place the dog would just end up there," said Fire Chief Tyler Shirley with the Huffman Fire Department ESD #4.

Shirley and Assistant Fire Chief Richard Austin and others with the Huffman Fire Department spent two days trying to rescue the dog.

What they're saying:

"I originally thought we were going to go out there and spend an hour or so, we could tell right off the bat, it was going to be a process," said Austin.

"The dog was really scared. She had been out there for a while," said Shirley. "It was definitely a major ordeal trying to get her caught."

Animal control officers with BARC were able to trap the dog, now named McKayla, and bring her to safety.

Her vet bill and care is being provided by PerSet and K-9 Airlift Inc.

"You can see there has been a collar embedded in her neck and her paws were raw," said Lynne Jennings with K-9 Airlift Inc. "She's recovering well, she's not trembling anymore."

At least one cat belonging to someone has also been rescued from the concrete island.

Ernest Galvan has rescued at least nine cats that were apparently abandoned under the bridge. So far, no law enforcement agency has stepped forward to investigate.

"I feel like somebody who abuses animals will escalate their behavior," Lynne said. She and Ernest want to see whoever is behind these cruel acts get arrested.

"I hope this effort these ladies and myself have been working on, something will come out of this," Ernest said.

"This is a horrible thing they are doing, and they need to seek salvation," Lynne said.

What you can do:

To find out how you can help McKayla and others like her, click here.