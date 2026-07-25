Dispute between estranged couple ends with family member killed; infant among 3 hospitalized

The Brief An argument between a couple on Veterans Memorial Drive allegedly led to a chase between the two. The couple's infant and two other people were injured when one of the vehicles crashed. A family member allegedly got involved in the dispute, and that person was shot and killed.



An argument between an estranged couple in northern Harris County allegedly led up to a deadly shooting, two car wrecks, and three people — including an infant — being sent to the hospital overnight.

Harris County: Argument leads to crashes, deadly shooting

What we know:

An investigator at the scene said the incident started when an estranged couple who were arguing inside a vehicle stopped at a gas station on Veterans Memorial Drive near Spears Road.

Officials say the couple got out the car and continued to argue, then the woman got back into the car and drove off, leaving her child's father at the gas station.

The man then allegedly stole a car at the gas station and chased after his child's mother.

Eventually, both vehicles got into separate crashes near one another.

The couple's infant and two other people were allegedly in the car that the woman was driving. When the vehicle crashed, all three were allegedly ejected from the vehicle.

Those three victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

At some point during the chase, it's believed the woman's family was called to come to the scene.

A male family member reportedly got into an altercation with the woman's estranged partner. The partner then allegedly shot and killed the family member.

The shooting reportedly happened on Duran Canyon Lane, near Veterans Memorial and South Camden Parkway.

As of Saturday afternoon, the alleged shooter is not in custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Outside the estranged couple sharing a child together, their relationship remains unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information about this case can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)