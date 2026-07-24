4 measles cases confirmed in Montgomery County, 1 person hospitalized

The Brief Montgomery County health officials have confirmed four measles cases involving people within the same family. The family was exposed after coming into contact with an infected person from out of state. Health officials advise anyone showing symptoms to isolate and call their healthcare provider before visiting a clinic to avoid spreading the virus.



Health officials in Montgomery County are warning residents to stay safe after confirming multiple cases of measles within the area.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Public Health Department confirmed four residents in the same family have tested positive for measles.

One of the family members, a woman between 20 and 30, is currently hospitaliazed

Officials say all four individuals were exposed to an infected person who traveled from out of state. None of those infected had been vaccinated.

How can you get the measles virus?

According to the public health department, measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain active in the air and linger in a room for up to two hours after an infected individual has left.

They warn that measles can cause serious, potentially life-threatening health complications, especially for children younger than 5.

What you can do:

Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after a person has been in contact with the virus.

Watch for common symptoms, which include a high fever over 101° F, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash.

If you suspect you have measles or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials urge you to isolate yourself immediately.

Call your doctor or healthcare provider before arriving at a medical facility, so staff can prepare for your arrival and prevent exposing other patients in the waiting area.

The public health department also suggests getting vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides long-lasting protection against all strains of the virus.

Individuals who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose are significantly more likely to contract measles and experience severe complications compared to fully vaccinated individuals.