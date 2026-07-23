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Houston traffic: 18-wheeler falls from Katy Freeway near SH-99

By
FOX 26 Houston
Traffic
Published July 23, 2026 11:32 AM CDT
Published July 23, 2026 11:32 AM CDT
FULL: Harris County officials give details on truck going over I-10
FULL: Harris County officials give details on truck going over I-10

FULL: Harris County officials give details on truck going over I-10

Harris County Fire Chief Deacon Tittel shares details on an 18-wheeler going off the side of I-10 Katy Freeway after being involved in a crash with another truck.

The Brief

    • An 18-wheeler went off the side of I-10 Katy Freeway after being involved in a crash with another 18-wheeler.
    • Harris County officials say two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
    • Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

HOUSTON - An 18-wheeler has caused a portion of the Katy Freeway in the west of the Houston-area to shut down after it appeared to have fallen off the roadway.

Houston Transtar is reporting I-10 Katy eastbound at Highway 99 Lanier Parkway has been shut down due to an accident involving a heavy truck.

18-wheeler goes over freeway

The backstory:

Harris County Fire Chief Deacon Tittel says around 11 a.m. they received a call about two 18-wheelers that were involved in a crash and that one of the trucks went over the freeway.

Two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Authorities say the only hazardous material was the fuel from one of the 18-wheelers.

The roadways are completely closed at this time as crews are working to clean up debris.

The Source: Information has been gathered from Houston Transtar.

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