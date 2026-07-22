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Harris County shooting: Second person arrested in connection to deadly April 2026 shooting

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 22, 2026 11:12 PM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 11:12 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in April, officials said.
    • 22-year-old Alyzae Davila was charged with murder by officials on Wednesday, officials stated.
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred back on April 19 on Kuykendahl Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in April, officials said. 

Harris County shooting: Second person arrested, charged with murder in connection to April 2026 shooting

22-year-old Alyzae Davila was charged with murder by officials on Wednesday, officials stated. 

The backstory:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred back on April 19 on Kuykendahl Road.

Officials said detectives determined that 20-year-old Julianna Elizabeth Cardenas was shot while traveling in a vehicle with a friend, an adult female who also sustained gunshot wounds, but survived. 

Authorities stated Davila, and 25-year-old Javon E. Brown, allegedly pursued the victim's vehicle and fired multiple rounds during two separate encounters, resulting in Cardenas' death. 

Image 1 of 2

Alyzae M. Davila

Brown was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in April. He remains behind bars at the Harris County Jail, officials said. 

Davila was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with assistance from the Harris County Sheriff's Office SRT team. 

The Source: Harris County Judge Ed Gonzalez

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