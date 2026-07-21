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1 person reportedly shot in South Side area near MLK, Griggs Road: HPD

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 21, 2026 2:10 PM CDT
Published July 21, 2026 2:10 PM CDT

HOUSTON - Houston police are at the scene of an alleged shooting near a bus stop in the South Side area.

What we know:

At this time, the Houston Police Department says they received a call around 1:40 p.m. about a person shot near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Griggs Road.

According to HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson, there was an altercation on the METRO bus between two males and both got off at the bus stop.

SkyFOX flew over the scene at MLK Boulevard and Griggs Road

The two walked down the street when a third male showed up and shot the victim at least once in the head. Both the suspect and other male ran from the scene towards a nearby apartment complex.

Lt. Crowson states the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition when police arrived to the scene.

One male has been detained.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if METRO Police are involved.

The Source: Information has been provided by the Houston Police Department.

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