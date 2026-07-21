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Deadly Porter shooting: Brother allegedly shoots brother on Kenswick Park Drive

By
FOX 26 Houston
Montgomery County
Published July 21, 2026 11:16 AM CDT
Published July 21, 2026 11:16 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A person was allegedly shot and killed by his brother in Porter.
    • The shooting was reported on Kenswick Park Drive on Tuesday morning.
    • The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

PORTER, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Porter on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called 911 around 8 a.m. and reported that he had shot his brother.

Deputies arrived to the scene on Kenswick Park Drive, near Oakhurst Forest Drive, and attempted lifesaving measures. The wounded person did not survive his injuries.

Authorities say the suspect was detained at the scene, and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No one involved has been publicly identified. The sheriff’s office also did not provide a description of the two brothers involved or their ages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery CountyCrime and Public SafetyPorter