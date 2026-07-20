1 hospitalized after plane crashes into house near Fulshear

The Brief A small plane crashed into a home near Fulshear. Several agencies responded to the scene. One person was taken to the hospital.



One person was injured when a small plane crashed into a house near Fulshear on Monday morning, officials say.

What we know:

The Fulshear Simonton Fire Department shared a photo of the plane in the backyard of a home on Kitty Hawk near the Covey Trails Airstrip in the Covey Trails neighborhood.

The yellow plane was propped up with a tire on the roof of the home and one wing on the ground.

According to Texas DPS, the pilot — the only person on board — was taken to the hospital to be treated.

What we don't know:

The extent of the pilot's injuries is not known. No one involved has been identified.

It's unclear at this time how the crash occurred.