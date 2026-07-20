1 hospitalized after plane crashes into house near Fulshear
FULSHEAR, Texas - One person was injured when a small plane crashed into a house near Fulshear on Monday morning, officials say.
What we know:
The Fulshear Simonton Fire Department shared a photo of the plane in the backyard of a home on Kitty Hawk near the Covey Trails Airstrip in the Covey Trails neighborhood.
The yellow plane was propped up with a tire on the roof of the home and one wing on the ground.
According to Texas DPS, the pilot — the only person on board — was taken to the hospital to be treated.
What we don't know:
The extent of the pilot's injuries is not known. No one involved has been identified.
It's unclear at this time how the crash occurred.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fulshear Simonton Fire Department.