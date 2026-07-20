Motel maintenance worker shot multiple times in Houston's South Side: HPD

The Brief A maintenance worker is in stable condition after being found shot multiple times at a motel on Old Spanish Trail. HPD Lieutenant JP Horelica says the worker ran off a group who allegedly came back and shot him. Lt. Horelica reports the suspects were described to him as four males and one female wearing dark hoodies.



Houston police are searching for a group who allegedly shot a maintenance worker multiple times in southeast Houston, early Monday morning.

Old Spanish Trail shooting

What we know:

Lieutenant Horelica said the South Central patrol received a call about a shooting at St. Francis Motel on Old Spanish Trail near Scott Street in the South Side.

Officers found a maintenance worker in his late 50s at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Lt. Horelica, the worker had run off a group consisting of people in their late teens and early 20s. The group reportedly came back to confront the worker and that's when they shot him multiple times.

Lt. Horelica says the suspects were described to him as four males and one female wearing dark hoodies.

The maintenance worker was taken to the hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the possible suspects in the group is unknown.