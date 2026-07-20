Heat advisory for Houston on Tuesday: What it means

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties on Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illness on Tuesday. You should try to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are out in the heat.



A heat advisory has been issued for Houston and several Southeast Texas counties on Tuesday.

Heat advisory for Southeast Texas

The heat advisory goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Southeast Texas.

Counties included in the advisory are Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Montgomery, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston.

What is a heat advisory?

Why you should care:

The National Weather Service issues heat advisories for dangerous heat conditions that are not expected to reach the level of an extreme heat warning.

According to the NWS, hot temperatures and high humidity on Tuesday will increase the risk for heat-related illness in Southeast Texas. Heat index values of up to 108 are expected.

What you can do:

Those working outside or participating in outdoor activities are particularly at risk.

If you can, you are encouraged to reschedule or postpone outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day. If you have to be outside, take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. They are both heat-related illnesses, but they differ in severity and symptoms.

Heat stroke is a more severe condition and requires immediate medical attention, as it can be life-threatening. If you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke, call emergency services and try to cool them down while waiting for help to arrive.

On the other hand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat exhaustion can often be treated by moving to a cooler place, drinking water, and resting. However, if symptoms worsen or do not improve within an hour, seek medical help, as heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke if not properly managed.

Dig deeper:

Click here for a list of the signs and symptoms and what to do.