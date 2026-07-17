The Brief Lavaca County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Travis Hill has reportedly died by suicide during an investigation by Texas Rangers and the sheriff's office. Hill has been charged with compelling prostitution, sexual assault, and solicitation of prostitution. The investigation is still underway.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

A Texas attorney has reportedly died by suicide after he was arrested days before during an investigation by the Texas Rangers, according to the Lavaca County Sheriff's Office.

Travis Hill served as the Lavaca County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace and was arrested on July 11 after an investigation with the sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers.

Lavaca County attorney facing charges

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said they were made aware of allegations of misconduct involving Hill about six weeks before his arrest. Hill had been charged with compelling prostitution, sexual assault, and solicitation of prostitution.

Due to Hill being an elected official and practicing criminal defense attorn, the Lavaca County Attorney's Office recused themselves from the prosecution of the case.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshal's Office helped local law enforcement with locating Hill.

However, when he was found in a remote location in Gonzales County, Hill committed suicide during his encounter with law enforcement.

Lavaca County Attorney's Office says the investigation is still underway.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.