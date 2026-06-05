FIFA Fan Festival Houston: Road closures in East Downtown, map

The Brief Several roadways will be closed in East Downtown due to the FIFA Fan Festival Houston. We have a map below that shows the scheduled road closures for the duration of the event. If you were planning to attend the festival, there are a number of parking options and ways you can get there.



If you have to drive through East Downtown, prepare to face major traffic changes as the city prepares to host FIFA Fan Festival Houston 2026.

The soccer celebration is expected to draw massive crowds to EaDo, so there will be various road closures and traffic restrictions around the festival grounds.

Road closures for FIFA Fan Festival

The map below shows which roads will be closed. Certain roads will close an hour before the start of Fan Fesical but will reopen after the event closes for the day.

Map of FIFA Fan Festival Houston 2026 road closures (Courtesy of FIFA Fan Festival Houston)

Parking for FIFA Fan Festival

Driving? There are plenty of places to park your vehicle around the East Downtown festival area with more than 90,000 public parking spaces located within a 3-mile radius of the festival.

You could park and take the "Via Futbol" route. Follow Rusk Street from the Discovery Green area straight to the festival’s North Entrance on Walker Street. It's about a 12-minute walk with ADA-accessible path equipped with shade structures, clear wayfinding signage, and enhanced safety measures.

When the Houston Astros do not have a home game at Minute Maid Park, fans can park in Lot C and walk directly toward Rusk Street.

More than 10 privately operated public parking lots sit along the festival boundary.

There will be a dedicated parking lot for rideshare pick-up and drop-off at 2011 Leeland Street near the corner of Leeland Street and St. Emanuel Street.

Taking the rail is highly recommended as one of the most convenient, budget-friendly ways to beat the traffic from Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Take either the Green Line or the Purple Line and exit at the EaDo/Stadium Station next to Shell Energy Stadium.