Tropical Storm Bertha forms in Gulf, eyes Texas later this week

The Brief Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the Gulf of America. Bertha is the second named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm is forecast to move toward Texas this week.



Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the Gulf of America.

The National Hurricane Center said what was Tropical Depression Two had strengthened, prompting the system to receive the next name on the list – Bertha.

The current position of Tropical Storm Bertha. Time is in Eastern.

(FOX Weather)



The forecast calls for Bertha to move across the northern Gulf this week, bringing nasty weather to the Gulf Coast.

Bertha is on track to be in the vicinity of Texas by later this week.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Bertha.

(FOX Weather)



Forecasters are already warning of heavy rain from the system as it moves inland. The Houston and Galveston areas are in a Level 2 out of 4 flood risk zone for Thursday.

The flood outlook for Tropical Storm Bertha.

(FOX Weather)



Bertha is the second named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Texas was also impacted by this season’s first named storm. Arthur brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the Texas Gulf Coast in mid-June.

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