5-year-old reported missing in Katy

The Brief A missing boy was last seen Sunday near Tamarron Trace and Tamarron Parkway. The child was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with Elmo on the front. Anyone with information can call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.



Officials are calling on the public to help find a little boy who went missing in Katy on Sunday afternoon.

Child missing in Katy

What we know:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says a five-year-old boy went missing on Ryans Rock Court, near Tamarron Trace and Tamarron Parkway.

(Photo courtesy of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

The child was last seen wearing a black shirt with Elmo on the front, black pants, and no shoes. The boy also has black hair with loose curls.

Authorities do not believe any foul play is involved with the boy's disappearance.

What we don't know:

No other details are available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 281-341-4665 and press option 1.