Montgomery County human trafficking operation leads to 61 arrests, 28 victims rescued during FIFA World Cup

The Brief 61 people were arrested and 79 criminal charges were filed during the coordinated operation involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. 28 victims of human trafficking were recovered and connected with organizations providing shelter, care and long-term support. Investigations remain ongoing, with authorities continuing to pursue additional suspects identified during the operation.



A months-long operation targeting human trafficking and child exploitation during the FIFA World Cup led to dozens of arrests and the recovery of nearly 30 victims, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable.

61 arrests, 28 victims rescued in Montgomery County human trafficking operation

What we know:

Officials said planning for the operation began in October 2025 as Gable's Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit prepared for the increased risk of trafficking often associated with major international events that attract large crowds.

Over several months, officials said investigators worked with local, state, federal and nonprofit partners to gather intelligence, coordinate resources and develop enforcement strategies.

Authorities said those plans were carried out throughout June as undercover teams conducted operations across the region targeting suspected traffickers, child predators and people attempting to exploit or purchase victims.

According to officials, the coordinated effort resulted in 61 arrests and 79 criminal charges filed by the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, with prosecutorial support from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities also said 28 victims of human trafficking were safely recovered and connected with organizations that provide emergency assistance, protection and long-term support services.

Officials said several investigations remain active. In some cases, suspects have been identified but were not arrested during the operation, and investigators continue working to locate them.

What they're saying:

Constable Gable credited the success of the operation to the collaboration of numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Precincts 1, 2 and 4 Constables' Offices, the Conroe Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office and several other agencies.

The operation also received support from nonprofit organizations, including Our Rescue, the Human Trafficking Institute, BCFS Health and Human Services, Hands of Justice, the Montgomery County Women's Center, YES Youth, Angel Reach, the YMCA, The Landing, Interfaith of The Woodlands, The Salvation Army and Harvest Kitchen.

Although FIFA World Cup events have concluded, officials said efforts to combat human trafficking and child exploitation will continue through ongoing investigations, expanded resources and continued partnerships.