Houston ICE shooting: Texas DPS say FBI, DHS-OIG agree to work with them on investigation

The Brief According to a letter sent to Houston Police Department Chief Noe Diaz by Colonel Freeman F. Martin with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martin said the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS-OIG) have agreed to work with the Texas Department of Public Safety in assisting with the ongoing investigation into the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. The letter comes after Diaz sent a letter stating that himself and Houston Mayor John Whitmire requested an independent investigation be done by Texas DPS into the deadly ICE shooting. Martin said, "The Texas Rangers are able to provide valuable expertise that will support a thorough development of the facts and contribute to a process that reflects the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and public confidence.



We have some new details regarding the investigation into the deadly ICE shooting that occurred in Houston last week.

Houston ICE shooting: Texas Rangers say FBI, DHS-OIG agree to work with them

According to a letter sent to Houston Police Department Chief Noe Diaz by Colonel Freeman F. Martin with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martin said the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS-OIG) have agreed to work with the Texas Department of Public Safety in assisting with the ongoing investigation into the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo (Family Photo / FOX 26 Houston)

In the letter, Martin said, "The Texas Rangers are able to provide valuable expertise that will support a thorough development of the facts and contribute to a process that reflects the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and public confidence. We want to thank the FBI and DHS-OIG for their transparency and cooperation in this matter."

You can read the full letter below.

Letter sent to Texas DPS on Tuesday

The letter response comes after Diaz and Houston Mayor John Whitmire sent a letter requesting the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation into the deadly shooting.

In the letter, written by Diaz, it states, "Mayor Whitmire and I are asking for the Texas Rangers to conduct their own investigation which will ensure it is independent and transparent. This has been done in previous cases."

Diaz added in the letter that he met with the FBI on Tuesday at the direction of Mayor Whitmire to regarding the case and facilitated the attendance of the Texas Rangers.

Diaz said, "I will continue to make all appropriate HPD resources available to support DHS-OIG, FBI Houston Division, and any other law enforcement agency, including the Texas Rangers, in their efforts to ensure this investigation is conducted in a timely, transparent and thorough manner."