Grimes County man indicted on federal charges for alleged threats against FBI, President Trump on social media

The Brief Federal indictment: A grand jury indicted 35-year-old Peter James Bloomfield on three counts of transmitting interstate threats after investigators linked him to alleged threatening posts on X and Facebook. Threat allegations: Prosecutors say the posts included alleged threats to kill federal agents, blow up the White House and referenced a hit list that included President Trump. Potential penalties: If convicted, Bloomfield faces up to five years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine on each count.



A federal grand jury has indicted a 35-year-old Grimes County man accused of making violent threats on social media targeting federal law enforcement, the White House and President Donald Trump.

Grimes County man indicted on federal threat charges

What we know:

Peter James Bloomfield has remained in federal custody since his June 24 arrest. He is expected to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in Houston for his arraignment in the coming days.

According to the indictment, investigators identified a Texas-based X account that allegedly posted multiple threats directed at federal law enforcement and others. Prosecutors allege the account included posts asking where the nearest FBI office was, discussing killing federal agents and other people, spending money to blow up the White House, and making anti-American comments.

Authorities allege Bloomfield is connected to the X account.

Investigators also identified a Facebook account in Bloomfield's name that allegedly used the same profile photo as the X account. According to the indictment, the Facebook account contained additional threats against federal agents and public figures, including comments about creating a hit list that allegedly included President Trump during a Fox News broadcast of a recent Senate hearing.

Federal authorities executed a search warrant at Bloomfield's residence, where investigators say they recovered more than 20 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition.

What's next:

If convicted, Bloomfield faces up to five years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine for each count.