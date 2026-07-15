Man accused of assaulting La Marque police officer during I-45 struggle faces multiple charges

The Brief 911 hang-up prompted response: Officers said they found a man allegedly attempting to steer a vehicle into southbound Interstate 45 traffic while a woman was driving. Officer assaulted during arrest: Police said the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted an officer before additional officers used a Taser to take him into custody. Multiple charges filed: The suspect faces charges including assault of a peace officer, family violence assault, drug possession, resisting arrest and reckless driving.



A 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges after La Marque police said he assaulted an officer during a struggle on the shoulder of Interstate 45 following a 911 hang-up call involving a woman in distress.

La Marque police arrest man after alleged assault on officer along I-45

What we know:

According to the La Marque Police Department, officers responded were called out Tuesday afternoon to a 911 hang-up call regarding a female believed to be in distress.

When officers arrived, they found Steven Sandles seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Police said Sandles was allegedly attempting to steer the vehicle into southbound Interstate 45 traffic.

Steven Sandles

Investigators said Sandles was possibly armed with a handgun, was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics and had allegedly assaulted the driver.

As an officer attempted to take Sandles into custody, police said he resisted arrest and assaulted the officer. The two struggled on the shoulder of Interstate 45 while traffic continued moving at highway speeds, creating what police described as an extremely dangerous situation.

Additional officers arrived and used a Taser to subdue Sandles before taking him into custody without further incident.

Sandles has been charged with assault of a peace officer/judge, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, search or transport, assault causing bodily injury - family violence, possession of a dangerous drug and reckless driving.

Total bond for Sandles was set at $77,500.

The La Marque Police Department said no officers or motorists were seriously injured during the incident.