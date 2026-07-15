2 people shot following shooting at Kroger in Cypress

The Brief Authorities are on the scene following a reported shooting at a Kroger in Cypress, officials said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the shooting occurred on Cypresswood Drive and Fairfield Village Square Drive in Cypress. Officials said preliminary information indicates multiple people have been shot.



Authorities are on the scene following a reported shooting at a Kroger in Cypress, officials said.

Kroger shooting: Multiple victims reported in Cypress

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the shooting occurred on Cypresswood Drive and Fairfield Village Square Drive in Cypress.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed they received multiple calls about a weapons disturbance with a discharged of firearms and someone being shot.

When authorities arrived, they were able to locate one man who was walking out of the store, and that man was shot one time. That person was airlifted to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Deputies said they later located a second person, another man, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was also lifeflighted to the hospital. That man is said to be in critical condition.

Officials ultimately cleared the store, but it will take several sweeps to ensure the store is clear and is safe.

Surveillance video within the store is being reviewed by authorities to determine additional information.

Authorities added they don't believe there is anyone outstanding in connection with this shooting.

At least one person, who is said to be the shooting suspect, has been detained and is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

No bystanders were hurt in connection to the shooting

Officials said the store will be shut down for several hours, possibly the rest of the day while authorities are on the scene investigating.

Authorities said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where in the store the shooting originated.

Officials did not say what may have led up to this shooting as that remains under investigation.