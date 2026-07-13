Flock cameras in Houston area face privacy concerns after Pasadena officer accused of misuse

The Brief A Pasadena city council member said Sgt. Michael Palitz resigned before an internal affairs investigation could be completed into allegations he used the Flock system to track another female officer. Critics say the growing network of Flock cameras operated by police, private businesses and homeowners associations raises concerns about surveillance and potential misuse. Pasadena police did not respond to requests for comment, and a Flock Safety spokesperson said the company would not answer questions until Tuesday.



Flock license plate reader cameras have become a key crime-fighting tool for law enforcement agencies across the Houston area, but questions about privacy and oversight are growing after a Pasadena police officer was accused of improperly using the system to track a fellow officer.

Flock camera privacy concerns grow after alleged Pasadena police misuse

What they're saying:

The Houston Police Department and the Sheriff's Office both use hundreds of flock cameras all over the county to solve crimes. But critics question the lack of oversight for a company that can track our every move.

Pasadena Police Sergeant Michael Palitz resigned before Pasadena Police could complete an internal affairs investigation, that's according to Pasadena City Council Member Emmanuel Guerrero.

"My understanding of the investigation, he would use it to specifically track another female officer, and the system, after so much usage, pinged his specific account, raising a red flag," Guerrero said.

"It is a good way of combating crime, but it's a good way also of tracking people," said Juan Torres, FOX 26 Tech Expert.

How much disdain do some have for the Flock cameras? Cameras in the Houston area have been cutdown and vandalized.

The cameras can notify law officers immediately when they are searching for certain vehicles.

But private businesses and even homeowner associations are buying cameras through the private company causing some folks to fear Big Brother is watching more than just criminals.

"And what are the restrictions put in place that this technology is not being misused by an HOA," said Torres. "You can go through Flock and find out when the person left their house, what did they do when they did that. The data is available for sale to whoever wants to buy a license."

The other side:

Pasadena Police didn't respond to our requests for comment. A spokesperson for Flock said she couldn't answer our questions until Tuesday.