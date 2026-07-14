The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Daily Rounds of Downpours, Flooding Possible Hotter, Drier Pattern Returns Late Week



Multiple rounds of heavy downpours are moving across Southeast Texas Tuesday morning.

Street flooding in some locations is happening with a few Flood Advisories and Flood Warnings in effect through mid-morning.

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Live Houston-area radar.

(FOX 26 Houston)



The flood threat continues as rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through Tuesday afternoon and another round on Wednesday. It could be a washout at times, and repeated downpours could bring localized flooding in spots.

The Weather Prediction Center currently has most of the FOX 26 area in a 2/4 risk for excessive rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hotter, drier pattern to wrap up the work week

Toward the end of the week, things start to dry out and skies clear. Middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb to 102-107 late week and this weekend.

Tropics quiet for now

The National Hurricane Center keeps things quiet for the next seven days across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf.

Some of our forecast models hint at the small chance for tropical development forming off a stalled front in the northeastern Gulf, off the coast of Florida early next week.

We are still days away, so a lot can change between now and then. Download FOX Local for your daily tropical updates.