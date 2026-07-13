Baby safely surrendered at The Woodlands Safe Haven Baby Box

The Brief A baby was safely surrendered Monday using the Safe Haven Baby Box at The Woodlands Fire Department Station 6. Firefighters responded within minutes after the box's silent alarm activated and transported the baby to a local hospital for evaluation. Officials said the anonymous surrender demonstrates how the Safe Haven Baby Box provides a legal, secure option for parents in crisis.



A baby was safely and anonymously surrendered on Monday using the Safe Haven Baby Box at The Woodlands Fire Department Station 6, according to The Woodlands Township.

Baby safely surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in The Woodlands

What we know:

Firefighters followed established Safe Haven Baby Box protocols after the box's silent alarm alerted personnel that a baby had been placed inside the climate-controlled unit. The infant was safely transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Under Texas law, babies surrendered through a Safe Haven Baby Box can be relinquished anonymously, allowing them to receive immediate care while protecting the privacy of the person surrendering the child.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release any additional information about the baby.

What is the Safe Haven Baby Box?

The Safe Haven Baby Box provides a secure and anonymous way for parents to legally surrender a newborn under the Texas Safe Haven Law. Once a baby is placed inside the box, a silent alarm immediately notifies firefighters, allowing them to respond within minutes while preserving the anonymity of the person surrendering the child.

"This Safe Haven Baby Box exists for moments exactly like this," Fire Chief Palmer Buck said. "Today, a baby is safe because someone chose a secure and legal option during what was undoubtedly a difficult situation. We are grateful the system worked as intended and that the baby is now receiving the care they need."

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors approved the installation of the Safe Haven Baby Box, which was completed in April 2025 through a partnership with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc.

Township officials said the box was installed to provide a legal and anonymous option for parents facing a crisis while ensuring babies receive immediate medical care.

"The Safe Haven Baby Box provides a compassionate option that protects the health and safety of babies while offering hope during a crisis," The Woodlands Township Chairman Brad Bailey said. "We are thankful this baby is safe and commend the Fire Department for its commitment to providing this lifesaving resource to our community."