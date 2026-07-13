Sheldon construction site death: Man falls 30 feet down shaft
SHELDON, Texas - The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man fell 30 feet down a shaft at a construction site near Sheldon, officials say.
What we know:
The incident occurred Monday morning in the 15800 block of Sheldon Ridge Way, near Garrett Road and Sheldon Road, in east Harris County.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a man was pronounced dead after falling into the shaft at the construction site.
The sheriff says it’s possible he was pushed.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
What's next:
Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are at the scene.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.