The Brief A man died after falling 30 feet down a shaft at a construction site, the sheriff says. The sheriff says it's possible he was pushed. Homicide and crime scene investigators are trying to determine what happened.



The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man fell 30 feet down a shaft at a construction site near Sheldon, officials say.

What we know:

The incident occurred Monday morning in the 15800 block of Sheldon Ridge Way, near Garrett Road and Sheldon Road, in east Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a man was pronounced dead after falling into the shaft at the construction site.

The sheriff says it’s possible he was pushed.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

What's next:

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are at the scene.